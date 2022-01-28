Friday, January 28, 2022
    Federal Judge set to decide new sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic TODAY for his conviction over hiring two men to kill Carole Baskin
    A federal judge is set to decide a new sentence Friday for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic after an appeals court ruled last year that the prison term he’s serving on a murder-for-hire conviction should be shortened, Your Content has learned.

    Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ fame sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in prison.

    He was convicted of trying to hire two men to kill animal activist Carole Baskin.

    But a judge agreed with Joe Exotic that the court should have treated them as one conviction at sentencing because they both involved the same goal.

    His sentence is expected to be shortened, but his full release is unlikely as federal guidelines suggest a sentence of 17 1/2 years to 22 years in prison,‘according to NBC News.

