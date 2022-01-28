Friday, January 28, 2022
Friday, January 28, 2022
More

    Finally an effort to crack down on brazen shoplifters! Two NYPD cops take down thief at Marshalls store – where staff are instructed to call 911 as soon as they spot thieves
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    In what is becoming a rare sight, a would-be shoplifter in New York City was apprehended by police in a store in Queens, Your Content has learned.

    A man was stopped by two NYPD officers as he tried to shoplift from a Marshall’s store in Queens, New York.

    - Advertisement -

    Officers struggled with Franklin Nunez, 45, who attempted to leave with goods.

    After managing to get away, he was later apprehended and charged.

    Video is latest in brazen shoplifting which appears to be spreading across nation.

    Oftentimes, security guards do not attempt to tackle the thieves.

    - Advertisement -

    Those who are charged are usually released on bail to reoffend once again.

    Instances have recently been recorded in San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.