Finally an effort to crack down on brazen shoplifters! Two NYPD cops take down thief at Marshalls store – where staff are instructed to call 911 as soon as they spot thieves

In what is becoming a rare sight, a would-be shoplifter in New York City was apprehended by police in a store in Queens, Your Content has learned.

A man was stopped by two NYPD officers as he tried to shoplift from a Marshall’s store in Queens, New York.

Officers struggled with Franklin Nunez, 45, who attempted to leave with goods.

After managing to get away, he was later apprehended and charged.

Video is latest in brazen shoplifting which appears to be spreading across nation.

Oftentimes, security guards do not attempt to tackle the thieves.

Those who are charged are usually released on bail to reoffend once again.

Instances have recently been recorded in San Francisco, Chicago and Seattle,‘according to The Daily Advent.

