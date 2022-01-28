Friday, January 28, 2022
Friday, January 28, 2022
More

    Kraft Heinz plans to jack up prices on popular products including Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Velveeta cheese, and Ketchup – with cost of Oscar Meyer hot dogs jumping 30% as inflation bites
    K

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Packed food giant Kraft Heinz has warned wholesalers that prices on some of its most popular items are about go up, as inflation continues to impact a wide range of household goods, Your Content has learned.

    Kraft Heinz warned of the price increases in a later to wholesalers this week.

    - Advertisement -

    Lamented that ‘inflation continues to dramatically impact the economy’

    Company said its turkey bacon will jump by 30% and beef hot dogs by 10%.

    Some Kool-Aid and Capri Sun drink packs will increase by about 20%.

    Kraft Heinz says that supply shortages and higher costs forced its hand.

    - Advertisement -

    Many major companies have moved to raise prices, spurring higher inflation,‘according to What’s New.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.