Kraft Heinz plans to jack up prices on popular products including Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Velveeta cheese, and Ketchup – with cost of Oscar Meyer hot dogs jumping 30% as inflation bites

Packed food giant Kraft Heinz has warned wholesalers that prices on some of its most popular items are about go up, as inflation continues to impact a wide range of household goods, Your Content has learned.

Kraft Heinz warned of the price increases in a later to wholesalers this week.

- Advertisement -

Lamented that ‘inflation continues to dramatically impact the economy’

Company said its turkey bacon will jump by 30% and beef hot dogs by 10%.

Some Kool-Aid and Capri Sun drink packs will increase by about 20%.

Kraft Heinz says that supply shortages and higher costs forced its hand.

- Advertisement -

Many major companies have moved to raise prices, spurring higher inflation,‘according to What’s New.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]