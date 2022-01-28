Friday, January 28, 2022
    Man who spent 20 years in prison is released after his TWIN confessed to gang-related killing: Judge questioned reliability of confession because the brother was serving 99-year sentence for home invasion where boy, 6, was shot in the head
    By Your Content Staff
    A man wrongly convicted of murder has been released from jail after 20 years, after his twin brother confessed to the crime, Your Content has learned.

    Kevin Dugar, 44, was released from Cook County Jail in Chicago on Wednesday after spending 20 years in jail for a crime his twin brother committed.

    Karl Smith, also 44, confessed to the 2003 gang-related murder in a letter to Dugar in 2013 and later testified in 2016.

    A judge denied Dugar a retrial and release in 2018, saying that Smith’s confession was ‘unreliable’ since he was serving a 99-year sentence at the time.

    Smith was serving time for a 2008 home invasion that left a six-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head.

    Dugar’s case was appealed by the Center on Wrongful Convictions and a new judge ordered his release.

    Dugar’s case could be retried but his lawyer Rob Safer said they hope it doesn’t,‘according to The New York Post.

    Dugar's case could be retried but his lawyer Rob Safer said they hope it doesn't, according to The New York Post.

