Michigan high school shooter Ethan Crumbley will use ‘insanity’ defense after pleading not guilty to murdering four classmates and injuring dozens

Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is set to pursue an insanity defense after he plead not guilty killing four students and injuring dozens of other during the massacre, Your Content has learned.

Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, 15, will use ‘insanity’ as a defense after pleading not guilty to charges made against him for the massacre.

- Advertisement -

Crumbley’s attorney filed a notice to perform a psychiatric evaluation on the teen which will determine if he understands the weight of his actions.

If found not guilty, Crumbley will be referred to a state psychiatric center for custody and further evaluation.

He is being charged as an adult for his alleged involvement in the Oxford High School shooting on November 30 that killed four students and injured several others.

A new lawsuit has since been filed over the massacre blaming school officials and Crumbley’s parents Jennifer and James for their negligence.

- Advertisement -

Both parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after they allegedly gave Crumbley the gun he used as a Christmas present,‘according to The New York Post.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]