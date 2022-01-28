More than 200,000 sign petition demanding that two Texas brothers and their friend are freed after they were charged with capital murder and held on $1M bond for beating stepfather to death for raping their nine-year-old sister

More than 200,000 people have signed a petition to demand that two brothers are freed after they were charged with murder and had their bond set at $1million for reportedly killing their stepfather when they found out he was raping their nine-year-old half-sister, Your Content has learned.
Siblings Christian Trevino and Alejandro Trevino, 17 and 18, were arrested in Pharr, Texas, on Saturday.
The boys along with their friend Juan Eduardo Melendez, 18, were taken into custody for the murder of their stepfather, Gabriel Quintanilla.
More than 200,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for the release of the three boys.
The Trevino brothers approached Quintanilla after their nine-year-old half-sister came forward and said the 42-year-old had sexually assaulted her.
Quintanilla was beaten on three different occasions and was thrown into the back of a pickup truck before they abandoned his body in a McAllen field.
Christian Trevino and Melendez were charged with capital murder,‘according to The Daily Mail.
—
Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]