More than 200,000 sign petition demanding that two Texas brothers and their friend are freed after they were charged with capital murder and held on $1M bond for beating stepfather to death for raping their nine-year-old sister

More than 200,000 people have signed a petition to demand that two brothers are freed after they were charged with murder and had their bond set at $1million for reportedly killing their stepfather when they found out he was raping their nine-year-old half-sister, Your Content has learned.

Siblings Christian Trevino and Alejandro Trevino, 17 and 18, were arrested in Pharr, Texas, on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The boys along with their friend Juan Eduardo Melendez, 18, were taken into custody for the murder of their stepfather, Gabriel Quintanilla.

More than 200,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for the release of the three boys.

The Trevino brothers approached Quintanilla after their nine-year-old half-sister came forward and said the 42-year-old had sexually assaulted her.

Quintanilla was beaten on three different occasions and was thrown into the back of a pickup truck before they abandoned his body in a McAllen field.

- Advertisement -

Christian Trevino and Melendez were charged with capital murder,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]