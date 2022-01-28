Outrage as Disney debuts ‘new look’ for Minnie Mouse, ditching her iconic red dress in favor of a ‘progressive’ blue, sustainable pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney – after vowing to take ‘new approach’ to Snow White remake

Disney has come under furious fire after debuting a ‘woke’ new look for Minnie Mouse, which sees the beloved character abandoning her signature red polka-dot dress in favor of a ‘progressive’ blue pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney, Your Content has learned.

Disneyland Paris unveiled the famous character’s brand new outfit on Tuesday via Twitter – but many people quickly put the company on blast for the change.

Minnie who was created in 1928 has famously worn a red and white polka-dot dress for years, but now, Disney thought it was time for a change.

Stella created the new costume for her – in honor of Women’s History Month, which takes place in March, and in celebration of the park’s 30th anniversary.

She opted for a blue polka-dot blazer with matching pants – in an attempt to make her a ‘symbol of progress for a new generation’

Despite having a few different outfits over her years as a cartoon, Minnie’s signature red dress has become a staple for the character’s look in the parks.

She has also always worn a skirt or dress – and has never rocked pants before this, making her new outfit one that will go down in history.

The change was met with a very cold shoulder from fans, with many people accusing the company of trying to be ‘woke,’ and calling her old outfit ‘timeless’

Earlier this week, Disney also faced furor over its live-action Snow White remake after it revealed it is ‘taking a different approach’ to the seven dwarves,‘according to The Daily Mail.

