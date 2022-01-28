Secret Zero Covid lockdown of China’s ‘city of the future’: More than a million people are ordered to stay in their homes by communist officials over FIVE coronavirus cases just a week before the Winter Olympics

China has ordered more than a million people near Beijing to stay in their homes over a handful of coronavirus cases, just a week before the Winter Olympics begins, Your Content has learned.

Around 1.2 million people in Xiong’an New Area are now under a strict lockdown.

Restrictions appear to have been introduced by stealth with no announcements.

The restrictions kicked in on Tuesday, when five Covid cases were noted nearby.

With the Winter Olympics beginning next week, Chinese authorities have scrambled to eradicate flare-ups in several major cities, including Beijing,‘according to The Daily Mail.

