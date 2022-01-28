Sheriff finds ‘no foul play’ in death of Georgia student, 17, who was discovered in rolled-up gym mat in 2013 after third autopsy found he died from ‘unexplained’ blunt force trauma

A Georgia sheriff who last year reopened an investigation into the 2013 death of a teenager found inside a rolled-up gym mat at school concluded there was no evidence of foul play after reviewing voluminous evidence collected by federal investigators, Your Content has learned.

Classmates at Lowndes High School in Valdosta found 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson’s body on Jan. 11, 2013.

Sheriff’s investigators decided soon after that Johnson died in a freak accident, stuck upside down and unable to breathe while trying to retrieve a shoe.

Johnson’s parents have long insisted that someone killed him, and that school officials and law enforcement covered up the crime.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk, who wasn’t in office when Johnson’s death was first investigated, agreed to take a new look last March.

On Wednesday, Paulk said evidence ‘does not produce anything to prove any criminal act by anyone that would have resulted in the death of Kendrick,‘according to The New York Post.

