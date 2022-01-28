‘Sit your ugly a** down…’: Atlanta high school teacher, 44, is charged with battery after shoving 14-year-old student to the ground in front of his classmates during an argument

An Atlanta high school teacher was charged with battery after he was caught on video as he shoved a student to the ground in front of his classmates during an argument on Monday, and school officials say that teacher is no longer with the school district, Your Content has learned.

An Atlanta high school teacher was captured on video as he shoved a student to the ground in front of his classmates during an argument on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Marquette Thinn, 44, was seen on video pushing a 14-year-old male student as the teen tried to leave the classroom at Salem High School in Conyers, Georgia.

Cell phone footage shows Thinn as he yells at the student before appearing to push the teen to the ground.

The student has since complained of a wrist injury following the assault.

Thinn was fired from his position a day after the incident on Tuesday, according to Cindy Ball, a spokesperson for the Rockdale school district.

- Advertisement -

Thinn was charged with simple battery after turning himself into authorities on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

He has since been released from jail after posting a $2,000 bond,‘according to Times News Network.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]