Six people found dead in Milwaukee home were slaughtered ‘execution style’ – and three were due to testify at an upcoming murder trial

Six people who were found dead in a Milwaukee home on Sunday were shot dead in an 'execution style' mass killing and three of the victims were due to testify at an upcoming murder trial, police have revealed.

Caleb Jordan, 23, Javoni Liddell, 31, Charles Hardy, 42, Donald Smith, 43, Donta Williams, 44 and Michelle Williams. 49, were found dead Sunday.

Police found their bodies inside Donald Smith’s Milwaukee home – they had been shot by multiple assailants, according to police.

Three of the victims were due to testify at an upcoming murder trial in Milwaukee.

The details of that case and which of the victims planned to testify are not known.

Police are now investigating whether they all died in a revenge killing to stop the testimony from going forward.

Donta and Donald were brothers and Michelle was married to Donta it’s unclear how the other three victims knew them,‘according to The Daily Mail.

