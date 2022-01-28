Friday, January 28, 2022
Friday, January 28, 2022
    Smiling Indian family who froze to death just steps away from the US border after ‘walking in temperatures as low as -40F for up to 11 hours’, as Canadian authorities say they are believed to be victims of human smuggling
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    An Indian father who froze to death alongside his wife and two children worked as a teacher and farmed his own land before they made the desperate and dangerous journey to cross in the United States from Canada, where they trudged through waist-deep snow in a blizzard for 11 hours, Your Content has learned.

    The Indian Patel family froze to death trying to cross into the US last week as they trekked through a blizzard.

    It is believed the family walked in temperatures of -31F for up to 11 hours faced with blowing snow and winds.

    It is feared the four, found dead near the US-Canada border were human smuggling victims in a scheme.

    Relatives said the the father of the family, from Gujarat, worked as a teacher and farmed land they owned.

    Steve Shand, 57, from Deltona Florida has been charged with human smuggling and is being investigated.

    Authorities believe the Patels were separated from another group of five Indians who were traveling on foot,‘according to NewsBreak.

