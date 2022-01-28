Friday, January 28, 2022
Friday, January 28, 2022
More

    Trans child molester, 26, who sexually assaulted girl, 10, is sentenced to just two years in a JUVENILE facility: Judge slams woke LA DA George Gascon who refused to prosecute her as an adult
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A transgender woman, now 26, has been ordered to serve just two years in a juvenile detention center for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, after LA DA George Gascon refused to prosecute her as an adult, Your Content has learned.

    Hannah Tubbs, formerly known as James, 26, will serve two years in a juvenile facility after pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

    - Advertisement -

    Tubbs sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom in 2014, just weeks prior to her 18th birthday.

    The Los Angeles DA George Gascon is facing criticism for refusing to try Tubbs as an adult.

    Gascon said he was concerned Tubbs could be victimized due to her gender identity in an adult facility.

    Before handing down the light sentence, Judge Mario Barrera said his hands were tied by Gascón.

    - Advertisement -

    ‘I want to be clear,’ Barrera said, ‘The filing of a transfer motion is entirely within the discretion of the district attorney’

    Gascon’s decision has sparked fury among prosecutors in LA,‘according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.