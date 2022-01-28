Trans child molester, 26, who sexually assaulted girl, 10, is sentenced to just two years in a JUVENILE facility: Judge slams woke LA DA George Gascon who refused to prosecute her as an adult

A transgender woman, now 26, has been ordered to serve just two years in a juvenile detention center for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, after LA DA George Gascon refused to prosecute her as an adult, Your Content has learned.

Hannah Tubbs, formerly known as James, 26, will serve two years in a juvenile facility after pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

Tubbs sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s bathroom in 2014, just weeks prior to her 18th birthday.

The Los Angeles DA George Gascon is facing criticism for refusing to try Tubbs as an adult.

Gascon said he was concerned Tubbs could be victimized due to her gender identity in an adult facility.

Before handing down the light sentence, Judge Mario Barrera said his hands were tied by Gascón.

‘I want to be clear,’ Barrera said, ‘The filing of a transfer motion is entirely within the discretion of the district attorney’

Gascon’s decision has sparked fury among prosecutors in LA,‘according to The New York Post.

