    US issues warning over Russian ‘dirty money’ in the UK: Diplomats fear financial sanctions won’t work against Putin if he invades Ukraine because of the illicit cash from his oligarch allies that is ‘entrenched’ in London
    American diplomats have expressed fears that any sanctions imposed on Russia over potential conflict in Ukraine would ultimately be ineffective due to the amount of Russian wealth in London, Your Content has learned.

    US diplomats are said to be worried sanctions on Russia would be ineffective.

    A source in Washington said the UK has allowed in too much Russian wealth.

    They said sanctions imposed on Russia would be merely ‘symbolic’ as a result.

    Earlier this week MPs accused Boris Johnson of killing off an economic crime bill.

    A parliamentary committee report in 2020 said London has long been used was as a ‘laundromat’ for Russian oligarchs’ money.

    It comes amid soaring tensions over Ukraine with many NATO countries sending arms to eastern Europe and promising harsh penalties for a Russian invasion,‘according to The Daily Advent.

