    US teacher faces 20 YEARS in jail as Russia accuses married ex-embassy worker of ‘large scale’ drugs smuggling alleging he ‘could have used diplomatic status to sell marijuana to students at elite $34,000-a-year Moscow school’
    By Your Content Staff
    Russia has released details of the case against an American teacher who faces up to 20 years in jail, six months after he was arrested and accused of being a ‘large-scale’ drug smuggler, Your Content has learned.

    US teacher Marc Fogel arrested in Moscow for ‘smuggling 17g of marijuana’

    He had taught at The Anglo-American School in Moscow alongside his wife.

    Russian Interior Ministry said the drugs were ‘carefully disguised’ in his suitcase.

    Fogel faces up to 20 years in jail if he is found guilty of ‘large-scale’ smuggling,‘according to CBS News.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

