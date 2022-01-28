Video reveals moment $100m US F-35 stealth fighter CRASHED into aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and photo shows jet in South China Sea after pilot ejected: US in race with China to recover it from seabed

Video and a photo taken aboard the USS Carl Vinson captured the moment a $100 million US Navy F-35 stealth fighter jet crashed into the South China Sea on Monday after a ‘landing mishap, Your Content has learned.
A new video and photo of the US Navy F-35 stealth fighter jet that crashed into the South China Sea on Monday have surfaced.
The video, which circulated on social media and was confirmed to be real by Newsweek, showed the moment just before the $100 million jet crashed.
The pic, published by CNN and confirmed to be real by a Navy spokesperson, shows the jet damaged and floating in the sea before it sank.
It was the second time in three months an F-35 has been lost at sea, with the crash injuring the pilot and seven sailors aboard the USS Carl Vinson.
The US faces a race to beat China in recovering the high-tech warplane as Beijing could claim salvage rights to remove an ‘environmental hazard’
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it had no interest in the jet and that the US should stop ‘flexing force at every turn’ in the South China Sea,‘according to NewsBreak.
