Friday, January 28, 2022
    ‘We are not safe anymore’: Widow of slain NYC cop attacks woke DA Alvin Bragg over his soft criminal justice system as thousands of cops bring Fifth Avenue to halt to honor fallen colleague Jason Rivera, 22, who was gunned down in cold blood in Harlem
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Stunning scenes unfolded outside St Patrick’s Cathedral on a snowy Friday as a sea of police officers in their finest dress blues surged towards the iconic Manhattan church to honor their murdered brother Jason Rivera, whose young widow delivered a powerful message condemning the new Manhattan DA’s woke policies and a system that ‘continues to fail us, Your Content has learned.

    Thousands of NYPD police officers and dignitaries attended funeral Mass for Officer Jason Rivera at St Patrick’s Cathedral on Friday.

    Rivera, 22, an NYPD rookie, and his partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, were fatally shot last Friday while responding to domestic call in Harlem.

    Rivera’s widow Dominique delivered a powerful eulogy slamming a system that ‘continues to fail us’

    She said: ‘We are not safe anymore, not even the members of the service. I know you were tired of these laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now’

    Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan presided over Rivera’s service, held in Spanish and English.

    Mayor Eric Adams and Senator Chuck Schumer attended the somber event. Manhattan’s new DA Alvin Bragg was not present.

    Police say career criminal Lashawn McNeil, 47, opened fire on Rivera and Mora, before another officer returned fire and mortally wounded him. Rivera died at the scene; Mora died in a hospital on Tuesday.

    During Rivera’s funeral, he was posthumously promoted to detective first grade,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

