‘We don’t have a Titanic here’: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky downplays the US assessment of imminent Russian invasion and says America was wrong to pull diplomatic staff from Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the global media in Kiev Friday and pushed back on world leaders who have publicly stressed the prospect of Russian invasion following a call with President Biden where the president raised the ‘distinct possibility’ Russian troops would soon overrun his country, Your Content has learned.

Biden shared a phone call with President Zelensky last night, warning that Russia could invade within weeks.

Zelensky urged Biden to tone down rhetoric about an invasion, CNN reported.

Source said he warned Kiev could get ‘sacked’, but White House disputed account, saying report ‘not true’

Security spokesman said Biden told Zelensky: ‘There is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February’

Biden is thought to have based his assessment on intelligence which suggests Putin is waiting for cold weather that would freeze the ground solid so his tanks can move easily, likely to arrive in February.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine after a steady buildup.

UK intelligence source suggested Putin will continue massing forces for ‘two or three weeks’ before attacking.

Attack could come from Belarus aimed at Kiev, coupled with amphibious assault from Crimea on port city of Odessa to split Ukraine’s forces, before tens of thousands of troops roll in from the east, source said,‘according to The Guardian.

