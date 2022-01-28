Friday, January 28, 2022
Friday, January 28, 2022
More

    Who IS in charge of BLM’s $60million bankroll? Black Lives Matter will not confirm who controls its significant funds after founder stepped down and the two activists she appointed to take her place rejected roles
    W

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Charity auditors have expressed alarm at the management of Black Lives Matter’s $60 million in donations, after it emerged that people announced as leading the organization never took up the role, and no one seemed able to say who was handling the finances, Your Content has learned.

    Black Lives Matter confirmed that, at the end of 2020, they had $60 million in their bank accounts.

    - Advertisement -

    Their coffers were filled with donations following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd and the subsequent protests.

    In December 2020 BLM was officially registered as a charity, but it has not provided its latest tax return, and the 2019 filing has a non-existent address.

    BLM’s co-founder and executive director, Patrisse Cullors, resigned in May 2021 amid scrutiny of her $3.2 million property empire.

    Cullors said that two people, Makani Themba and Monifa Bandele, were taking over but in September they said they never accepted the roles.

    - Advertisement -

    On Thursday, The Washington Examiner reported that no one seemed to know who was currently running BLM, or managing the group’s money,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.