Who IS in charge of BLM’s $60million bankroll? Black Lives Matter will not confirm who controls its significant funds after founder stepped down and the two activists she appointed to take her place rejected roles

Charity auditors have expressed alarm at the management of Black Lives Matter’s $60 million in donations, after it emerged that people announced as leading the organization never took up the role, and no one seemed able to say who was handling the finances, Your Content has learned.

Black Lives Matter confirmed that, at the end of 2020, they had $60 million in their bank accounts.

Their coffers were filled with donations following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd and the subsequent protests.

In December 2020 BLM was officially registered as a charity, but it has not provided its latest tax return, and the 2019 filing has a non-existent address.

BLM’s co-founder and executive director, Patrisse Cullors, resigned in May 2021 amid scrutiny of her $3.2 million property empire.

Cullors said that two people, Makani Themba and Monifa Bandele, were taking over but in September they said they never accepted the roles.

On Thursday, The Washington Examiner reported that no one seemed to know who was currently running BLM, or managing the group’s money,‘according to The Daily Advent.

