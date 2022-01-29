Saturday, January 29, 2022
    3,500 flights are cancelled as potentially HISTORIC storm Kenan slams into Northeast: Two inches of snow an hour drops in NYC, Massachusetts braces for 30 inches and Floridians are warned to beware of iguanas falling from trees due to cold
    By Your Content Staff
    Epic snow has arrived in New York City as a potentially historic Nor’easter hits the Northeast and New England, grounding thousands of flights and creating extreme hazards for road travel, Your Content has learned.

    Nor’easter slammed into New York City on Friday and Saturday and has blanketed the region with snow.

    Up to eight to 12 inches of snow are expected in the area with blizzard warnings in place for 10 million.

    More than 3,500 US flights were cancelled on Saturday with more than 1,000 cancellations in NYC area.

    National Weather Service reports snowfall of 1 to 2 inches per hours in NYC on Saturday morning.

    ‘Travel is not recommended,’ the service advised. ‘If you must travel, use extreme caution’

    Boston could get up to two feet of snow and is bracing for strong gusts and coastal flooding.

    In Massachusetts more than 78,000 lost power; Amtrak cancels all train service to Northeast cities.

    Freeze alerts in place as far south as Florida, where NWS warned of ‘isolated falling iguanas from trees,‘according to The Daily Mail.

