Biden administration confirms the president IS considering Rep. Clyburn’s choice for SCOTUS: Michelle Childs could replace Justice Breyer after Joe struck election-trail deal

The White House confirmed that Michelle Childs, a US South Carolina District Court judge, is being considered for the Supreme Court.

Childs, 55, has the backing of US Rep. James Clyburn and was supposed to be promoted to the nation’s second highest court before the consideration.

She has earned some criticism after striking down a 2020 election security measure for mail-in ballots, which favored Democrats.

Childs is among the many up for consideration to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, one of liberal justices.

Biden had vowed to nominate a black woman for the seat in February,‘according to CBS News.

