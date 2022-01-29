Saturday, January 29, 2022
Saturday, January 29, 2022
More

    Biden team briefs Wall Street on potential Russian sanctions including targeting its ability to convert currency and cutting it off from the global banking system
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Executives from the nation’s largest banks were briefed by Biden’s team on potential sanctions it could levy on Russia if it were to invade Ukraine, Your Content has learned.

    The U.S. and the European Union are developing a package that would include targeting Moscow’s ability to convert its currency.

    - Advertisement -

    Energy penalties are under consideration cutting off access to its Swift system, which manages 42 million orders a day for payments.

    U.S. officials worry the sanctions could have global impact, sending prices soaring.

    The White House has for months warned Vladimir Putin of stern sanctions if he were to invade Ukraine as Russia amassed 120,000 troops on the border,‘according to Bloomberg.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.