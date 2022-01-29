Biden warns he will deploy troops WITHOUT NATO’s backing: President says he will move troops to Eastern Europe ‘in the near term’ but not as part of NATO force as General Milley warns Russian attack on Ukraine ‘would be horrific’

President Biden said Friday evening that he will move US troops to Eastern Europe sometime ‘in the near term, Your Content has learned.

Joe Biden on Friday evening said that he would be moving some troops to Eastern Europe – but ‘not too many’ – as tensions mount in Ukraine.

Landing back in Washington DC after a trip to Pittsburgh, the president said that the troops would be moved ‘in the near term’, but did not say when.

Hours earlier Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the world was overreacting to the threat of a Russian invasion of his country.

Zelensky chided world leaders for their public statements, saying ‘we don’t need this panic’ and condemning the withdrawal of diplomats.

Chairman of Joint Chiefs Gen Milley warned of ‘horrific’ consequences if Russia put its 100,000-plus force to work on an invasion.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine after a steady buildup in the region and may be planning an invasion in February.

UK intelligence source suggested Putin will continue massing forces for ‘two or three weeks’ before attacking.

Attack could come from Belarus aimed at Kiev, coupled with amphibious assault from Crimea on port city of Odessa, before the troops roll in from the east,‘according to The Daily Mail.

