Bitcoin mining centres are shut down in Kazakhstan as authorities blame crypto miners for electricity shortages in world’s second-biggest data mining hotspot

Kazakhstan, the world’s second largest miner of Bitcoin, has shut down its crypto mines until the end of January, Your Content has learned.

Kazakhstan’s state electric provider cut power for crypto miners until February.

Crypto miners have accused KEGOC of using them as a scapegoat for outages.

Losses from inactivity can amount to $1 million a day in the Bitcoin hub,‘according to CNBC.

