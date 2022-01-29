Saturday, January 29, 2022
Saturday, January 29, 2022
More

    Bitcoin mining centres are shut down in Kazakhstan as authorities blame crypto miners for electricity shortages in world’s second-biggest data mining hotspot
    B

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Kazakhstan, the world’s second largest miner of Bitcoin, has shut down its crypto mines until the end of January, Your Content has learned.

    Kazakhstan’s state electric provider cut power for crypto miners until February.

    - Advertisement -

    Crypto miners have accused KEGOC of using them as a scapegoat for outages.

    Losses from inactivity can amount to $1 million a day in the Bitcoin hub,‘according to CNBC.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.