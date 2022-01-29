Saturday, January 29, 2022
Saturday, January 29, 2022
    Elon Musk calls Biden a ‘damp sock puppet’ after Tesla was snubbed over White House electric vehicle meeting with GM and Ford CEOs
    Elon Musk dubbed Joe Biden a ‘damp sock puppet’ after he wasn’t invited to a meeting at the White House focusing on electric vehicles, but CEOs of General Motors (GM) and Ford were in attendance, Your Content has learned.

    Elon Musk, 50, called President Biden, 79, a ‘damp sock puppet’ after not being invited to a White House meeting about electric cars.

    The president commended General Motors and Ford for ‘building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before’

    Musk tweeted back that it ‘Starts with a T, Ends with an A, ESL in the middle’

    Tesla, an American company, produced almost 1million EV cars last year.

    Musk was also snubbed in August when he wasn’t invited to the electric car summit.

    It was insinuated by the press secretary that he wasn’t invited because his workers are not unionized,‘according to The New York Post.

