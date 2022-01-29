Saturday, January 29, 2022
    FAA reaches agreement with Verizon and AT&T on 5G service near US airports after dozens of flights were disrupted in rollout fiasco
    Federal safety regulators say they have cleared the way for Verizon and AT&T to power up more towers for new 5G service without causing radio interference with airplanes, Your Content has learned.

    Federal Aviation Administration said it has agreed that Verizon Communications and AT&T can safely turn on more towers for C-Band 5G deployment.

    Move will let the companies activate 5G cell towers closer to airports without hindering the ability of planes to land during poor weather.

    Telecom firms have spent tens of billions of dollars to obtain 5G licenses, but were forced to delay the launch following an outcry from the aviation industry.

    At issue was the possibility 5G signals will interfere with radio altimeters that allow aircraft to conduct low-visibility landings.

    Verizon and AT&T agreed on January 18 to delay 5G implementation at some airports, with FAA gradually clearing more aircraft following a review.

    The disastrous rollout led to flight cancelations nationwide leading to blame on the administration and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg,‘according to NewsBreak.

