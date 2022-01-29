Georgetown University Law School’s Black Students Association demands incoming professor’s job offer be rescinded after he tweeted that Biden’s promise to pick a black female to replace Justice Breyer is racist

Georgetown University’s Black Law Students Association is demanding an incoming professor’s job offer be rescinded after he tweeted that President Biden’s promise to pick a black female to replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is racist, Your Content has learned.

Ilya Shapiro, due to join law school next week, rebuked over social media posts.

- Advertisement -

Shapiro posted on Twitter questioning the qualifications of any black woman that President Joe Biden may nominate to replace Justice Stephen Breyer.

Shapiro later said it was ‘inartful’ to say the nomination would go to a ‘lesser black woman’ before posting a lengthy apology.

Georgetown University’s Black Law Students Association is demanding his offer of a post at the prestigious Washington D.C. Law School be rescinded,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]