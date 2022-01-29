Goldman Sachs DOUBLES CEO David Solomon’s 2021 pay to $35 million after the investment bank generated record profits last year

Goldman Sachs doubled CEO David Solomon’s pay in 2021 to $35 million after the investment back reported record profits last year, Your Content has learned.

Solomon received a $35 million pay package for 2021, up from the $17.5 million he earned in 2020 after the Wall Street firm posted significant profit last year.

In 2021 the bank reported a net income of $21.64 billion, compared with $9.46 billion a year earlier.

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman also raked in $35 million and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, earned $34.5 million in 2021.

Solomon’s raise comes after his salary was slashed by $10 million in 2020 after the Malaysia Development Berhad scandal,‘according to The Wall Street Journal.

