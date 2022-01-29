Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in removing her music from Spotify in protest at the streaming giant hosting Joe Rogan’s vaccine-sceptic views

Joni Mitchell has joined Neil Young in removing her music from Spotify in protest against their promotion of Joe Rogan’s vaccine-sceptic views, Your Content has learned.
Joni Mitchell, 78, said she was standing ‘in solidarity’ with Neil Young.
She said streaming giant is ‘costing people their lives’ with antivaxx messages.
Young removed his music in protest against the Joe Rogan Experience podcast,‘according to The Guardian.
