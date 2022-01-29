Saturday, January 29, 2022
Saturday, January 29, 2022
More

    Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in removing her music from Spotify in protest at the streaming giant hosting Joe Rogan’s vaccine-sceptic views
    J

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Joni Mitchell has joined Neil Young in removing her music from Spotify in protest against their promotion of Joe Rogan’s vaccine-sceptic views, Your Content has learned.

    Joni Mitchell, 78, said she was standing ‘in solidarity’ with Neil Young.

    - Advertisement -

    She said streaming giant is ‘costing people their lives’ with antivaxx messages.

    Young removed his music in protest against the Joe Rogan Experience podcast,‘according to The Guardian.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.