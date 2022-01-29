Man is charged with threatening Biden after Secret Service intercepts him at Cracker Barrel in Maryland: Claims he was ‘told by God to lop off the head of the serpent in DC’ and the president would ‘suffer fatal head wound’

A Kansas man has been charged with making threats against President Joe Biden after he was tracked down by Secret Service agents at a Cracker Barrel in Maryland prior to making a series of threatening phone calls and disturbing social media posts, Your Content has learned.

Construction contractor Scott Merryman has been charged with attempting to assassinate President Biden after he claimed he was ‘on a mission from God’

Merryman allegedly planned to travel from Independence, Kansas, to Washington, DC, to deliver a message to Biden on the Book of Revelation.

He was intercepted by a Secret Service agent at a Cracker Barrel in Hagerstown, Maryland, and told them he was going ‘to lop off the head of the serpent in DC’

The agent also found ammunition on him, but not weapons, and a small telescope that he was using for ‘recon’

Merryman also allegedly told an agent that he was ‘coming for his b**ch a** Sleepy Joe’ and that he had ‘three bullets no guns’

He also made a series of disturbing posts on Facebook deeming Biden the ‘antichrist’ and calling one of the SS agents ‘Lucifer,‘according to The New York Post.

