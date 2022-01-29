Mike Pence reveals he hasn’t spoken to Trump since last SUMMER and hints their relationship deteriorated because of January 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence revealed that he has not spoken to former President Trump since last summer, Your Content has learned.

Ahead of the Capitol riot, Trump said that Pence ‘didn’t have the courage’ to object to the election results during Congress’ certification.

You know, we talked last summer,’ Pence said of Trump. ‘And, you know, I’ve said many times, it was difficult. Jan. 6 was difficult’

‘I know I did my duty under the Constitution of the United States,’ Pence added.

While Trump wanted Pence to object to the election certification for President Biden’s win, the former vice president saw his role as largely ceremonial,‘according to The Insider.

