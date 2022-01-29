Millionaire stock trader’s involuntary manslaughter conviction over death of man who was helping him dig tunnels for nuclear bunkers under a home is upheld by Maryland’s highest court

A millionaire stock trader’s involuntary manslaughter conviction over the death of a man who was helping him dig tunnels under his home for nuclear bunkers was upheld in Maryland’s highest court on Friday, Your Content has learned.

Maryland stock trader Daniel Beckwitt had his involuntary manslaughter conviction upheld by the state’s highest court on Friday.

Beckwitt was held responsible for the death of Askia Khafra, 21, after he had been burnt while helping him dig tunnels for a nuclear bunker under his home.

The Maryland Court Appeals ruled that Beckwitt had failed to provide Khafra with a safe workspace which constituted gross negligence.

Beckwitt was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2019 after a jury convicted him of second-degree ‘depraved heart’ murder and involuntary manslaughter.

His murder conviction was overturned after the court ruled that his actions did not ultimately reflect his regard for another human’s life,‘according to CBS9.

