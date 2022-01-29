Saturday, January 29, 2022
    New York pediatric nurse ‘sold fake COVID vaccine cards and raked in $1.5million in just three months’: Cops found $900,000 in CASH at her home and her cop husband now ‘faces internal probe’
    By Your Content Staff
    A Long Island pediatric nurse practitioner and her employee are accused of making $1.5 million from selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards, and her NYPD officer husband is reportedly facing an internal probe for his potential involvement, Your Content has learned.

    Julie DeVuono, 49, of Amityville, Long Island, has been charged with forgery and offering a false instrument for filing fake vaccination cards.

    She and her practical nurse Marissa Urraro, 44, alleged were stealing fake vaccination cards at Wild Child Pediatrics Healthcare.

    When cops searched DeVuono’s home, they found $900,000 in cash stashed inside NYPD-issued helmet bags causing an internal probe on her cop husband.

    They also found a ledger that appears to show that the nurse made $1.5million in the last three months selling the fraudulent vaccine cards,‘according to The Daily Advent.

