    North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem dies aged 68 after falling, possibly due to inflammation from an ulcer, brother says: Was longest-serving AG in state history
    North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, a former legislator and the state’s longest-serving attorney general, died aged 68, his office announced Friday, just hours after he was taken to a hospital, Your Content has learned.

    Wayne Stenehjem, 68, died on Friday. His cause of death was not released but he was reportedly dealing with an ulcer that may have inflamed.

    He passed around 6.20pm in a Bismarck hospital after being taken there by ambulance Friday morning.

    His brother Allen reported his death was not related to COVID-19.

    Stenehjem was elected attorney general in 2000 and went on to win the position five more times and held the position for 21 years.

    He announced last month he would not be running for another term, instead had planned to travel more with his family,‘according to The HILL.

