Parents are SPARED jail after pleading guilty to manslaughter over deaths of two of their children and niece who drowned when they took them for a ‘joyride’ through a flooded creek after surviving son and daughter beg judge to go easy on them

Parents who faced manslaughter charges after two of their children and their niece drowned when they took them on a ‘joyride’ through a flooded Arizona creek have been spared jail and given probation after their children pleaded with a judge not to send them to prison, Your Content has learned.

Daniel Rawlings, 38 and his wife Lacey, 34, from Arizona were spared jail.

Daniel pleaded guilty to manslaughter and seven counts of child abuse after three children died following a ‘joyride’ through a flooded creek.

His wife Lacey pleaded guilty to seven counts of child abuse one for every child in the vehicle at the time.

Their surviving children, Nelly and Dallan, aged 12 and 13, begged a judge to let their parents home with them.

Their military-style vehicle sank in the Tonto Creek in 2019, killing three kids.

The Rawlings had already passed through the creek two other times that day while out shopping for a jacuzzi canopy and board games.

Lacey told detectives in 2019 that the kids begged Daniel to go through one more time when the tragedy happened.

Judge Timothy Wright said the ‘leniency’ the court showed was due to the surviving children’s testimony and community support.

Both of the Rawlings’ surviving children spoke in court, begging the judge not to separate them from their parents.

In addition, more than 100 people stood outside the courtroom with balloons and Rawlings Strong shirts on Thursday,‘according to NBC News.

