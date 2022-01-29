‘Peter Dinklage just put seven of us out of a job!’ Dwarf actors’ fury at Disney for canceling seven dwarves from Snow White remake because the woke multimillionaire Game of Thrones star said they were offensive

Dwarf actors have reacted furiously to Disney canceling the seven dwarves from its Snow White remake after Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage called them offensive, saying the decision robs them of work and the chance to fulfil what for some is a dream role, Your Content has learned.

Dwarf actors Dylan Postl, Jeff Brooks and Katrina Kemp told DailyMail.com it was the wrong move for Disney to cancel the roles of the seven dwarves in its Snow White remake.

The movie studio said it was ‘rethinking’ them after Peter Dinklage called the story and roles ‘backwards’

Dinklage made $1.2million per episode of Game of Thrones – some actors are calling him ‘selfish’ for his comments on the Snow White movie.

Postl was the leprechaun on WWE for 10 years and was in The Muppets – said he is begging Disney for the role.

‘Peter Dinklage may be the biggest dwarf actor of all time but it doesn’t make him King Dward’, Postl said.

Kemp, who was in GLOW on Netflix, said the issue is far more complex than Disney is allowing it to be.

She said writing characters out of the remake entirely does more damage than casting anyone in them.

Jeff Brooks, 62, said he has never been offended by the story throughout his 30-year career as an actor,‘according to The Daily Mail.

