Saturday, January 29, 2022
    Pregnant New Zealand journalist is forced to turn to the TALIBAN for help after she was left stranded in Afghanistan because of Jacinda Ardern’s draconian Covid laws
    By Your Content Staff
    A pregnant New Zealand journalist stranded in Afghanistan has turned to the Taliban for help after being unable to return to her homeland because of Jacinda Ardern’s draconian Covid curbs, Your Content has learned.

    Pregnant reporter Charlotte Bellis rejected an emergency return to New Zealand.

    She submitted 59 documents in an attempt to get back, but was turned down.

    Journalist is stranded in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and fears for her baby.

    New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern coming under fire for strict border controls.

    Kiwis returning home self-isolate for 10 days and causing immigration backlog,‘according to The Daily Mail.

