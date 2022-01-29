Putin ally says Russia will wipe out Ukraine’s military in just 48 hours as Ukrainians practise with British anti tank missiles and Putin’s force build up hits 130,000 troops the biggest since the Cold War

A new video shows Ukrainian soldiers training with British NLAW anti-tank weapons for the first time, Your Content has learned.

A new video shows Ukrainian army soldiers learning to use British NLAW anti-tank weapons for the first time.

It comes as an ally of Vladimir Putin has claimed invading ‘outnumbered’ Ukraine would take just 48 hours.

Top US general Mark Milley has called the Ukraine border force build up the biggest since the Cold War.

The US Defense Secretary also expressed concern that Putin could utilise other means beyond an invasion.

But Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of creating a ‘panic’ around the tensions,‘according to The Daily Mail.

