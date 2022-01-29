Putin splits NATO and cuts out Biden: Russian president agrees to hold talks with Germany, France and Ukraine as squabbling NATO countries fail to decide joint troop deployment and Joe says he’ll go it alone

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to hold talks with Germany, France and Ukraine as NATO fails to take action on the rising conflict in Easter Europe and President Joe Biden’s announcement on Friday that he would deploy troops ‘in the near term’ without backing from NATO, Your Content has learned.

The European-led talk, which will be held in two weeks in Berlin, is said to focus on ”de-escalation’ and excludes NATO and the US.

Joe Biden on Friday evening said that he would be moving some troops to Eastern Europe – but ‘not too many’ – as tensions mount in Ukraine.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine after a steady buildup in the region and may be planning an invasion in February.

Chairman of Joint Chiefs Gen Milley warned of ‘horrific’ consequences if Russia put its 100,000-plus force to work on an invasion.

Hours earlier Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the world was overreacting to the threat of a Russian invasion of his country.

Zelensky chided world leaders for their public statements, saying ‘we don’t need this panic’ and condemning the withdrawal of diplomats.

UK intelligence source suggested Putin will continue massing forces for ‘two or three weeks’ before attacking,‘according to The Daily Mail.

