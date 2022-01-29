Saturday, January 29, 2022
    Taylor Swift stalker WAVES and smiles as he leaves court after being arrested when he ‘crashed his car into her NYC apartment building and attempted to rip intercom off the wall’
    By Your Content Staff
    A Taylor Swift fan who allegedly vandalized the front of the popstar’s apartment and crashing his car near her building was seen being smiling and waving after being released from court on Friday, Your Content has learned.

    Morgan Mank, 31, was seen leaving Manhattan Criminal Court following his arraignment after he allegedly vandalized Taylor Swift’s NYC apartment building.

    The Virginia fan reportedly drove in the opposite end of Swift’s street and crashed his car into her building and attempted to rip the intercom off the wall.

    He was arrested and later taken to a hospital for evaluation where he was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with ability impaired.

    Mank was let go on unsupervised release and was issued an order of protection,‘according to The Daily Advent.

