Teammate of trans UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas’ slams school for prioritizing her inclusion in the team and claims they will SUE if she is banned from competing in NCAA championship if transgender rules are changed

A swimmer on the University of Pennsylvania women’s team slammed the school for focusing all its attention on transgender teammate Lia Thomas and claimed the university would sue if there is a rule change that prevents her from competing in March’s NCAA championship, Your Content has learned.

The teammate said she overheard administrators say they were prepared to sue if transgender rules were changed for the NCAA championships in March.

USA Swimming, which oversees the regulations, said ‘non-elite’ trans athletes were free to compete but never specified if Thomas was considered ‘non-elite’

The teammate added that the rest of the team’s feelings on the issue have been ignored and that UPenn ‘doesn’t care about their women athletes,‘according to The Daily Mail.

