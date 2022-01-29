Saturday, January 29, 2022
    Teammate of trans UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas’ slams school for prioritizing her inclusion in the team and claims they will SUE if she is banned from competing in NCAA championship if transgender rules are changed
    By Your Content Staff
    A swimmer on the University of Pennsylvania women’s team slammed the school for focusing all its attention on transgender teammate Lia Thomas and claimed the university would sue if there is a rule change that prevents her from competing in March’s NCAA championship, Your Content has learned.

    A teammate of trans UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas claimed the university is too focused on Thomas’s success and would sue if she’s not allowed to compete.

    The teammate said she overheard administrators say they were prepared to sue if transgender rules were changed for the NCAA championships in March.

    USA Swimming, which oversees the regulations, said ‘non-elite’ trans athletes were free to compete but never specified if Thomas was considered ‘non-elite’

    The teammate added that the rest of the team’s feelings on the issue have been ignored and that UPenn ‘doesn’t care about their women athletes,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

