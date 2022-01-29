Texas student, 22, is left ‘permanently and catastrophically disfigured’ after losing her ears, lips, nose and most of her face below her eyes in a mauling by dogs she was dog-sitting

A Texas college student who was mauled by two dogs while dog-sitting for a Dallas doctor and his wife has been left ‘permanently and catastrophically disfigured’ after losing ‘most of her face below her eyes,’ according to a lawsuit, Your Content has learned.

Jacqueline Durand, a 22 year-old student University of Texas at Dallas, went to the home of Dr. Justin Bishop and his wife Ashley after being hired to dog sit.

Durand had been told that the dogs would be in their kennels but they weren’t.

When Durand opened the door she was viciously mauled after dropping her cellphone by a German Shepherd mix-breed and a Pit Bull mix breed.

The dogs mauled her tearing off and eating both of her ears, nose, lips and most of her face below her eyes.

Durand was left with hundreds of puncture wounds and remains hospitalized having undergone multiple reconstructive surgeries, with several more to go.

A sign on the door warns visitors of the ‘crazy dogs’ inside the home.

Durand is now seeking $1 million in damages from the Bishops.

Allegations based on based on a complaint filed in the lawsuit in Dallas County,‘according to The New York Post.

