Ukrainian ex-nursery teacher who’s ready for war and says ‘Many Russians will DIE’: The Mail’s IAN BIRRELL reports from the WWI-style trenches where defiant Ukrainian troops are facing down Putin

A sudden burst of machine-gun fire echoed over the fields, followed by a strange buzzing over our heads as we trudged along a path through a cluster of destroyed summer houses clinging to a hillside.

‘That’s a drone,’ said Sergiy, shifting the Kalashnikov automatic rifle on his shoulder as flakes of thick snow fell from the foggy skies. ‘They are used before artillery attacks,’ he added, before urging: ‘Let’s move faster out of here.’

We did not need much encouragement. We had just passed the grim memorial to two soldiers killed here on the eastern Ukraine frontline of what had been Europe's forgotten war until the world's attention was gripped by the looming prospect of Vladimir Putin invading this country of 44million people.

