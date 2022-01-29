Saturday, January 29, 2022
Saturday, January 29, 2022
    Washington State Patrol officer who resigned when he refused the state's vaccine mandate and signed off for the final time by telling Gov. Jay Inslee to 'kiss my a-' dies from COVID-19 age 51
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A Washington State trooper who had to retire early because he refused to get the vaccine despite the state mandate and signed off his final shift by telling Governor Jay Inslee to ‘kiss my a**’, has died of Covid, Your Content has learned.

    A veteran Washington State trooper who retired early last year after refusing to get the shot, while telling ‘Gov. Jay Inslee can kiss my a**,’ has died of COVID-19.

    Robert LaMay, 51, who resigned in October after serving 22 years with the State Patrol, died from the virus on Friday.

    LaMay had previously made a video after being let go from the department telling ‘Governor Jay Inslee can kiss my a**’

    Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste praised LaMay for his service, who Batiste said ‘will be long remembered and appreciated,‘according to The New York Post.

