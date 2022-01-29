Woke Manhattan DA who was criticized in NYPD widow’s eulogy says he’s ‘grieving and praying’ and vows to ‘vigorously prosecute cases of violence against the police’ – as he faces backlash for his soft-on-crime policies

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Friday said he was ‘grieving and praying’ for the two NYPD officers murdered last week and would take a tough line on cop killers despite being condemned by name in the widow’s eulogy, Your Content has learned.

Thousands of NYPD police officers and dignitaries attended funeral Mass for Officer Jason Rivera at St Patrick’s Cathedral on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg – who took office on January 1, and has been strongly criticized for announcing liberal policies – was not present.

Bragg said that he would not prosecute some crimes, leading to accusations that he was giving criminals in New York City free rein.

On Friday, Rivera’s widow Dominique delivered a rousing eulogy and condemned Bragg for his approach to crime, which she said made the city unsafe.

Bragg tweeted that he was ‘grieving and praying for Detective Rivera and Officer Mora today and every day, and my thoughts are with their families and the NYPD’

- Advertisement -

Bragg added: ‘Violence against police officers will never be tolerated, and my office will vigorously prosecute cases of violence against the police’

Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York, attended Rivera’s service and met Bragg after, telling him ‘safety and justice must go hand-in-hand’

Rivera, 22, an NYPD rookie, and his partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, were fatally shot last Friday while responding to domestic call in Harlem.

Police say career criminal Lashawn McNeil, 47, opened fire on Rivera and Mora, before another officer returned fire and mortally wounded him. Rivera died at the scene; Mora died in a hospital on Tuesday.

During Rivera’s funeral, he was posthumously promoted to detective first grade,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]