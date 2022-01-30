More people died in Michigan in 2020 than were born for since 1900: Covid is blamed for deaths soaring to 117,087 compared to 104,166 births

More people died in Michigan in 2020 than were born for the first time since 1900 after Covid-19 dramatically increased the number of deaths in the state, Your Content has learned.

Preliminary data shows that in 2020 117,087 people died in Michigan, which was more than the 104,166 births recorded in the state.

Michigan’s death rate was driven up in 2020 by 11,362 Covid-19 deaths, six percent higher than the 99,000 annual deaths the state was averaging.

The state’s birth rate peaked in 1957, when more than 208,000 babies were born, but in the years since it has been on a steady decline.

With the birth rate down, experts predict Michigan’s total population also shrank in 2020 and that the natural decrease will be even bigger in 2021.

Recently released estimates from the Census Bureau indicate that Michigan had nearly 17,000 fewer people in July 2021 than it did in July 2020,‘according to NewsBreak.

