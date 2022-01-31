Dashcam footage captures driver’s wild overreaction as he shoots through his OWN windscreen at passing car whose driver threw bottle at him on Florida interstate

Shocking dash camera footage shows the moment a man pulls out his gun and shoots at another driver during a road rage incident on a highway in Miami, Your Content has learned.

Eric Popper, 30, can be seen shooting at another driver in Florida eleven times back in June 2021.

The incident started when he cut off a fellow driver on I-95 in the Miami area.

The other driver honked at Popper before tailgating him.

In the video, Popper can be seen waiting for the other car to go past him before firing at his vehicle 11 times.

The other driver told investigators that thrown a water bottle at Popper’s vehicle while surpassing him,‘according to The Daily Mail.

