Girl, five, is murdered by her parents and her body dumped in the trash in ‘honour killing’ in Syria after she was kidnapped and raped by a stranger

A five-year-old girl who was raped by a stranger has been murdered by her family in a so-called ‘honour killing’, according to reports, Your Content has learned.

Five-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped by a stranger on November 18.

Was allegedly murdered by members of her family in so-called ‘honour killing’

Girl’s body found in a garbage container in Manbij, north Syria, on January 27,‘according to The Daily Mail.

