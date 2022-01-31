Monday, January 31, 2022
Monday, January 31, 2022
    Girl, five, is murdered by her parents and her body dumped in the trash in ‘honour killing’ in Syria after she was kidnapped and raped by a stranger
    A five-year-old girl who was raped by a stranger has been murdered by her family in a so-called ‘honour killing’, according to reports, Your Content has learned.

    Five-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped by a stranger on November 18.

    Was allegedly murdered by members of her family in so-called ‘honour killing’

    Girl’s body found in a garbage container in Manbij, north Syria, on January 27,‘according to The Daily Mail.

