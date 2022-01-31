Monday, January 31, 2022
    Hoda Kotb, 57, reveals she has SPLIT from fiancé Joel Schiffman, 63, two years after he proposed – but says ex-couple will continue to ‘lovingly’ co-parent adopted daughters Haley and Hope
    Hoda Kotb has split from her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, two years after he proposed, she revealed on Monday sharing that after ‘a lot of prayer’, the former couple has decided they are ‘better as friends and parents’ to their two adopted daughters, Your Content has learned.

    The Today star announced on Monday morning that she has called off her engagement to long-time partner Joel, 63, after eight years together.

    Hoda said she and Joel – who share daughters Hope, two, and Haley, four – are ‘better as friends and parents than they are as an engaged couple’

    Hoda shared the news after her co-host Jenna Bush Hager pointed out she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.

    The announcement comes seven months after the talk show host revealed that she and Joel were struggling to adopt a third baby together.

    At the time, she said they were ready to expand their family once again but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the process was ‘slower’ than normal.

    Joel, a financier, proposed in November 2019 during a romantic getaway in Mexico, but they had to cancel their wedding twice due to the pandemic.

    The pair have been together for eight years; they first met in 2013 at a book signing and went public with their relationship two years later, in 2015,‘according to PEOPLE.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

