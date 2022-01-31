Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Alba lead celebs at NFC title game as Brandi channels Whitney Houston’s epic national anthem performance in white tracksuit: Rams and Bengals rally from double-digit deficits to set up Super Bowl LVI showdown on February 13

The Los Angeles Rams rallied from a double-digit deficit against the San Francisco 49ers as they were cheered on by Hollywood’s A-list – including Leonardo DiCaprio and Jessica Alba – setting them up for a Super Bowl showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals back in LA on February 13, Your Content has learned.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in Super Bowl LVI.

The game is scheduled to take place at LA’s SoFi Stadium on February 13.

The Rams are just the second team ever to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, following the 2020 Buccaneers, who won Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

In a shocking upset, the Bengals defeated the Chiefs in overtime, 27-24.

The Rams overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to beat the 49ers in the NFC.

The Rams have been to four previous Super Bowls, going 1-3; the only victory came in the 1999 season while they were based in St. Louis.

The Bengals have lost both of their previous appearances in the Super Bowl.

Jessica Alba and Leonardo DiCaprio were among the A-listers at the game in LA.

Brandy wore white to sing the national anthem before the NFC title game, which many presumed to be a nod to Whitney Houston’s Super Bowl XXV outfit,‘according to The Daily Mail.

